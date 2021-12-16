HomeNewsUK holidaymakers set to be banned from France
News

UK holidaymakers set to be banned from France

By Fionn Davenport
0
27

France is set to ban all leisure travel from the UK from Saturday (18 December) over fears around the spread of the Omicron variant.

Only French citizens returning from the UK or British citizens resident in France will be allowed in. All other UK citizens must demonstrate a “compelling reason” or else be refused entry.

Brittany Ferries told the BBC the move would be a “hammer blow” to the Christmas season, while ski operators were left with a major disruption on their hands just as the season was getting started.

“[The] news coming from France around further travel restrictions for UK-France is devastating for the UK ski industry,” tweeted Seasonal Business in Travel, a group of 200+ outbound British travel and service companies.

France registered 65,713 positive cases yesterday, the highest number since April.

Fionn Davenport
Previous articleEmirates restores full capacity to Brisbane
Next articleITB Berlin cancels in person conference for 2022

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie