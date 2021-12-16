UK holidaymakers set to be banned from France

France is set to ban all leisure travel from the UK from Saturday (18 December) over fears around the spread of the Omicron variant.

Only French citizens returning from the UK or British citizens resident in France will be allowed in. All other UK citizens must demonstrate a “compelling reason” or else be refused entry.

Brittany Ferries told the BBC the move would be a “hammer blow” to the Christmas season, while ski operators were left with a major disruption on their hands just as the season was getting started.

“[The] news coming from France around further travel restrictions for UK-France is devastating for the UK ski industry,” tweeted Seasonal Business in Travel, a group of 200+ outbound British travel and service companies.

France registered 65,713 positive cases yesterday, the highest number since April.