News

UK Considering Making Booster Jabs Mandatory for Travel

UK Considering Making Booster Jabs Mandatory for Travel

UK holidaymakers may need a Covid booster jab to avoid future quarantine, according to a UK government source.

According to a report in The Mail on Sunday, a leaker who is reportedly close to ongoing talks about Covid certification said: “The assumption is that you will be required to have the most up-to-date health passport.

“So if the advice is to have a booster six months after your second jab, then that is what you’ll need.”

Currently, Britons who’ve gotten two doses of the vaccine are considered “fully vaccinated” and therefore exempt from quarantine restrictions, but new rules on a mandatory third jab will mean that those without will have to face further restrictions.

The UK government is planning to rollout a booster vaccination programme from September.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

CLIA Signs Partnership Deal With Qatar Tourism

Fionn DavenportAugust 16, 2021
Read More

ITTN Awards: Guess the MC

Fionn DavenportAugust 16, 2021
Read More

Supplier of the Week: Air Canada

Fionn DavenportAugust 16, 2021
Read More

Take the Maltese Islands’ Scuba Diving Course & You Could Win a Gastronomy & Gifts Hamper

Fionn DavenportAugust 16, 2021
Read More

Branson Offloads $300m in Virgin Galactic

Fionn DavenportAugust 16, 2021
Read More

Advertise Your Job Opening with ITTN

Fionn DavenportAugust 16, 2021
Read More

Allie’s Apex Adventure: Day Five

Fionn DavenportAugust 13, 2021
Read More

Niamh Waters to Leave Travelmedia.ie

Fionn DavenportAugust 13, 2021
Read More

Now Boarding: Aer Lingus Resumes Transatlantic Service to U.S. Capital

Fionn DavenportAugust 13, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn