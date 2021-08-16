UK Considering Making Booster Jabs Mandatory for Travel

UK holidaymakers may need a Covid booster jab to avoid future quarantine, according to a UK government source.

According to a report in The Mail on Sunday, a leaker who is reportedly close to ongoing talks about Covid certification said: “The assumption is that you will be required to have the most up-to-date health passport.

“So if the advice is to have a booster six months after your second jab, then that is what you’ll need.”

Currently, Britons who’ve gotten two doses of the vaccine are considered “fully vaccinated” and therefore exempt from quarantine restrictions, but new rules on a mandatory third jab will mean that those without will have to face further restrictions.

The UK government is planning to rollout a booster vaccination programme from September.