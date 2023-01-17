UK Coach Tourism Association to Hold Annual Conference in Belfast

The Coach Tourism Association (CTA) – the UK’s leading representative group for coach tourism – will hold its annual two-day conference and workship ‘think-in’ in Belfast next month.

The event will run from February 5-7, inclusive, at Belfast’s noted Europa Hotel, and will feature UK travel journalist Simon Calder as a keynote speaker.

It is the first time the CTA has held its annual conference in the North – an event which is being viewed as a coup for Tourism Ireland and Northern Ireland Tourism, who worked together to land the event.

Delegates from the UK will conduct familiarisation trips around the North and hold workshops to meet and do business with local tourism businesses.

Niall Gibbons, chief executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted that the Coach Tourism Association has chosen Belfast as the venue for its 2023 conference. We’ll be extending a very warm welcome to all delegates next month.

“Belfast is a vibrant city – alive with culture, music, world-class attractions and a fantastic food and drink scene. We are excited that Titanic Belfast is undertaking a multi-million-pound refreshment right now, which will see the experience transformed. Other world-class attractions, such as Game of Thrones Studio Tour, continue to be a big draw for our overseas visitors. We look forward to showcasing these, and many more of our wonderful experiences, to our Coach Tourism Association guests.”