Uber Launches XL Option For Dublin Riders

From today passengers in Dublin are able to book an Uber XL taxi in Dublin, meaning that groups of up to six passengers will be able to book a trip together.

To celebrate the launch, passengers will receive 50% off their first XL trip with Uber over the next week.

As the COVID restrictions loosened this year, more people have turned to ride-hailing apps. In a sign of the city moving again, April 2022 was Uber’s busiest month in Dublin since the beginning of the pandemic.

Data also points to a high number of visitors exploring Dublin. In the first quarter of 2022, visitors from 79 different countries have taken a trip with Uber in the capital. Dublin airport is also the most popular pickup or drop-off location for riders on Uber – Uber XL will be the ideal choice for groups or those with lots of luggage.

”We are proud to operate in Dublin and delighted to be launching XL for riders across the city. We are now seeing the highest demand for trips since the pandemic began. Our new XL option will help provide all passengers with the most flexible and efficient trips possible – whether that’s for groups on a night out or those jetting off on summer holidays.” said Lauren Slitts, head of Ireland for Uber.