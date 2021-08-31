UAE Slashes Cost of PCR Tests to €11.50

The United Arab Emirates has announced that PCR tests throughout the country will be capped at no more than AED50 (€11.50) and that all test centres must provide results within 24 hours.

“This move aims to reduce the cost of tests and ease the burdens on members of the community while ensuring regular testing for coronavirus (COVID-19),” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The new pricing structure and time limits will be enforced from today, 31 August.

The ministry also said that it would be monitoring health establishments to make sure they adhere to the new resolution.

There is no vaccination requirement for travel to the UAE, and no quarantine requirement in six of the country’s seven emirates except Abu Dhabi.

All arrivals in the UAE must provide evidence of a negative test for Covid-19 taken up to 72 hours prior to departure, with arrivals in Abu Dhabi required to take a PCR test on arrival.