News

U.S. Travel Association Selects Geoff Freeman as President and CEO

By Emer Roche
Geoff Freeman has been named President of the U.S. Travel Association. He re-joins the U.S. Travel Association after nearly a decade of association leadership—first as president and CEO of the American Gaming Association and as the current president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association. He will join U.S. Travel on 01 September, 2022.

In his previous leadership role at U.S. Travel, Freeman’s strategic work led to the industry’s signature bipartisan legislative victory establishing the Travel Promotion Act of 2009 and creating Brand USA. Other accomplishments included leading the industry effort behind the creation of TSA PreCheck and establishing the Meetings Mean Business Coalition.

Geoff Freeman

Freeman succeeds Roger Dow, who is stepping down following a 17-year tenure as leader of the organization.

Freeman said: “I am eager to get to work on behalf of this incredible industry, which has long held a special place for me. There are few industries more essential to the nation’s economy, more connected to consumers and more critical to bringing Americans together than the travel industry. I believe U.S. Travel’s talented team can continue to raise the bar, and I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and get started.”

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
