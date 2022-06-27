Geoff Freeman has been named President of the U.S. Travel Association. He re-joins the U.S. Travel Association after nearly a decade of association leadership—first as president and CEO of the American Gaming Association and as the current president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association. He will join U.S. Travel on 01 September, 2022.

In his previous leadership role at U.S. Travel, Freeman’s strategic work led to the industry’s signature bipartisan legislative victory establishing the Travel Promotion Act of 2009 and creating Brand USA. Other accomplishments included leading the industry effort behind the creation of TSA PreCheck and establishing the Meetings Mean Business Coalition.

Geoff Freeman

Freeman succeeds Roger Dow, who is stepping down following a 17-year tenure as leader of the organization.

Freeman said: “I am eager to get to work on behalf of this incredible industry, which has long held a special place for me. There are few industries more essential to the nation’s economy, more connected to consumers and more critical to bringing Americans together than the travel industry. I believe U.S. Travel’s talented team can continue to raise the bar, and I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and get started.”