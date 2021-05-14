News

U.S. Health Authorities Remove Mask & Social Distancing Requirements for Vaccinated People

A couple walking up Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, NYC (photo by Julian Wan)
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks or adhere to social distancing requirements indoors or outdoors.

According to reports in the New York Post, the CDC guidelines have been updated to say that Americans who have been fully inoculated against Covid-19 no longer have to wear face coverings.

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities – large or small — without wearing a mask or physically distancing,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

In April, the CDC amended its guidelines to say that vaccinated people could travel safely within the United States and didn’t need to wear masks outdoors; the CDC also said that Americans who had been fully vaccinated didn’t need to get tested before or after travel unless the destination required it.

The results of a new Harris Poll released yesterday, May 13, found that 77 per cent of Americans plan to take a trip this summer. The poll was commissioned by Let’s Go There, a coalition of U.S.-based 75 travel companies and organisations.

 

 

 

 

