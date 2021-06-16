News

U.S. Domestic Bookings Showing Almost Full Recovery

U.S. Domestic Bookings Showing Almost Full Recovery

Domestic travel in the United States is showing nearly a full recovery, according to new data from American Express.

In a report on CNBC.com, American Express CEO Steve Squeri said that May bookings were at 95 per cent of the same period in 2019, a clear sign that the U.S.’s vaccination programmes and the lifting of restrictions were boosting traveller confidence.

“We also believe that by the end of the year in the U.S., we will have a full consumer recovery from a travel perspective, and overall, by the end of the year I think globally we’ll probably be about 80 percent of what we were in 2019,” he told host Jim Cramer.

More People Flying

The number of U.S. passengers taking to the air in one day topped over 2 million for the first time since the pandemic began. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 2.03 million passengers on Friday, 12 June.

This is still just 74 per cent of the same period in 2019.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lifted face covering requirements for vaccinated people in all transportation hubs, including airports, train and bus stations; this week, New York State and California lifted the last of its COVID restrictions.

More Dining

American Express also found that dining out is on the rebound, with dining expenses for May reaching around 85 per cent of May 2019 levels.

The number of Americans who have died from COVID-19 has now moved past 600,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, 15 months since the onset of the pandemic.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

What Are the Covid Test Requirements for Children Across Europe?

Fionn DavenportJune 16, 2021
Read More

Aer Lingus to Delay Start of Transatlantic Flights from Manchester

Fionn DavenportJune 16, 2021
Read More

ITTN Adds Aileen O’Reilly to Growing Editorial Team

Fionn DavenportJune 16, 2021
Read More

Off-Duty Flight Attendant Charged for Allegedly Choking a Crew Member

Fionn DavenportJune 16, 2021
Read More

Brittany Ferries Eyes Zero-Emission, Sea-Skimming ‘Flying Ferries’

Fionn DavenportJune 16, 2021
Read More

Fine Gael Calls for Relaxation of Quarantine Rules on UK Arrivals

Fionn DavenportJune 16, 2021
Read More

Passenger Numbers at Irish Airports Down 5.5m

Fionn DavenportJune 16, 2021
Read More

Richard Branson Joins in Celebrations as Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Opens its Doors

Fionn DavenportJune 16, 2021
Read More

Greg Norman Named Global Golf Ambassador for Sandals Resorts International

Fionn DavenportJune 16, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn