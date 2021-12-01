U.S. considering tighter restrictions for travellers

The Biden Administration is considering stricter testing requirements for all incoming travellers.

According to a report in the New York Times, the additional measures under discussion include self-quarantining and retesting several days after arrival.

They are also looking to require all travellers to take their PCR test for entry no more than 24 hours before arrival rather than the current 72 hour window.

The tightening of travel restrictions were outlined in a draft public health order produced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and are currently being reviewed by officials at the White House and the Department of Health and Human Services.

A spokesperson for the administration, Jason McDonald, is quoted as saying: “CDC is working to modify the current global testing order for travel as we learn more about the Omicron variant; a revised order would shorten the timeline for required testing for all international air travellers to one day before departure to the United States.”

The new measures under consideration are in reaction to the threat of the omicron variant and form part of an enhanced winter Covid strategy to be announced by the administration tomorrow, 2 December.

Earlier this week,the administration said further travel restrictions were not anticipated and that there wouldn’t be a need for more lockdowns.