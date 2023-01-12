U.S. Ambassador Urges Irish Students to Apply for 2023 J-1 Visa Programs

U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Claire D. Cronin advises qualified students who are interested in applying for the 2023 BridgeUSA J-1 Summer Work Travel (SWT) or Camp Counselor program to be proactive and begin the application process as soon as possible.

The U.S. Embassy has now opened J-1 visa interview appointment slots for February and March 2023.

U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Claire D. Cronin said: “The BridgeUSA program allows participants to immerse themselves in American life, culture, and society while pursuing their professional goals and building new networks. It is a launch pad for career advancement and a gateway to cross-cultural understanding, connecting people from around the world, including Ireland and the United States. There are many programs that I would encourage students to consider, such as the Summer Work and Travel, Camp Counselor Program, and Intern Work and Travel program. I’ve met many Irish students who have participated in J-1 visa programs who greatly enjoyed their experience living and working in the United States.”

All prospective Irish J-1 SWT and Camp Counselor participants must secure a job prior to applying for a visa to the United States. Therefore, prospective applicants should begin to research their options early by reaching out to a U.S. sponsor directly or using an Irish-based service provider. A full list of U.S. sponsors can be found at: https://j1visa.state.gov/programs/summer-work-travel#program-sponsors.

Program dates for Irish participants are from May 15 through September 15, 2023. While interviews will continue into early June, demand is always high, and applicants should schedule an interview appointment as soon as they receive their DS-2019 Certificate of Eligibility from their program sponsor.

Ambassador Cronin and U.S. Embassy in Dublin are fully committed to the success of the J-1 program in Ireland. We work with Irish government representatives and U.S. and Irish program sponsors and agencies to ensure that Irish students continue to have the opportunity to fully benefit from the J-1 Exchange Program.

The J-1 program in Ireland is nearly 60 years old, with more than 200,000 past Irish participants in total, and plays an extremely important role in advancing people-to-people relations between our two countries.