Twelve New Cabin Crew at Aer Lingus on International Cabin Crew Day

International Cabin Crew fell on Tuesday of this week (31st of May). Twelve new cabin crew received their ‘wings’ on completion of safety training for Air Lingus under Safety and Emergency procedures instructor, Eoin Curran on the day.

Cabin crew training for Aer Lingus is provided at their in-house Training Academy, Iolar House, located in the heart of Dublin Airport. Throughout training a wide range of topics are covered from theoretical and practical components, health and safety procedures through to grooming and guest experience.

Cabin Crew training at the Training Academy are paid a training salary.

Applications for cabin crew with Aer Lingus is currently closed but general information about requirements can be found on their website.