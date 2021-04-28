TV Drama Made by Visit St Pete/Clearwater to Launch on Amazon Prime

In a first for the travel industry, Visit St Pete/Clearwater has made a tv drama series designed to showcase the destination and encourage a desire to travel. ‘Life’s Rewards,’ which will launch on May 10, 2021 on Amazon Prime, is about what happens after a business trip goes disastrously wrong. Made by Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, St. Pete/Clearwater Film Commission and VISIT FLORIDA, the scripted dramedy is a brand-new genre of television marketing by a tourism organisation.

“Following a uniquely challenging year for the travel industry, Visit St. Pete/Clearwater is excited to embark on this new frontier of destination marketing by bringing forth compelling programming that inspires wanderlust,” said Steve Hayes, President and CEO of Visit St. Pete/Clearwater. “‘Life’s Rewards’ is an entertaining series that is both heart-warming and binge-worthy.”

Living off Hotel Points

The first original scripted series developed by destination marketing organisations for streaming services, the show follows the life of Dan Kinney, played by actor Sebastian Rocha as he adjusts to an unexpected shift in lifestyle and circumstance. A privileged son of a high-profile wealth manager, Dan had it easy, until he waged everything on a big gamble and lost.

After a business trip gone bad, Dan is forced to live off the only two assets he has left — his unquestionable charisma and a massive cache of hotel points. He is left stranded at The Don CeSar on St. Pete Beach and must pick up the pieces of his former life and build anew. Despite his overly ambitious narcissism, his clients, friends, and hotel employees recognise there is something worth redeeming at his core. Dependent entirely on others’ generosity and goodwill, Dan embarks on a hero’s journey with no shortage of drama and humour along the way, but abandoning his ego proves a lot harder than expected, as he discovers the true rewards of life are often achieved in unexpected ways.

Festival Feature

Written by Tom Crehan and directed by Damian Fitzsimmons, Life’s Rewards will premiere for a limited audience at the Sunscreen Film Festival on May 1, 2021 before becoming publicly available on several streaming platforms.

The first season of “Life’s Reward” will feature eight,10-15-minute episodes accessible on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, GoUSA TV, and Places.Travel starting May 10, 2021.