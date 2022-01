Turkish Airlines has announced plans to launch two new daily flights from Manchester Airport.

Flights to Antalya will begin on 1 April and Dalaman, 2 April.

Osman Battal, Turkish Airlines’ director in Manchester, said the new route will enable the carrier to respond to demand from its customers.

“They will be able to easily reach unique holiday destinations in Turkey,” he added.

“Whether holiday makers or golfing enthusiasts, we are keen to provide all our passengers with unforgettable times.”