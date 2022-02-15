Turkish Airlines to join Travel Partners Group (TPG)

Turkish Airlines will join Travel Partners Group for their series of trade roadshows in 2022.

This follows as Travel Focus recently joined the TPG team.

Hasan Mutlu, General Manager for Turkish Airlines in Ireland commented ‘We are very pleased to be part of TPG, a supplier group we know to host professional & fun roadshows throughout Ireland. With our new service to Antalya and increased flights to Istanbul, we are excited to further engage with the trade at the TPG roadshows’

Olwen McKinney of Amadeus and spokesperson for TPG commented. ‘We are thrilled to welcome Turkish Airlines to our group and know that Onur & Alper will be warmly received by travel agents at our trade roadshows.

The roadshows will take place:

Waterford: 5th May 2022

Cork: 19th May 2022

Ballinasloe 8th September 2022

Dundalk 22nd September 2022.

Turkish Airlines joins Travel Focus, Bookabed, Amadeus, MSC Cruises, Irish Ferries, Blue Insurance and ASM Ireland as part of the Travel Partners group.