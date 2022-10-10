Turkish Airlines Signs Sustainable Aviation Fuels Declaration

Turkish Airlines has upped its ‘green’ credentials by signing a global SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuels) declaration.

The declaration – which represents a link-up between airline, aerospace and fuel partners – significantly boosts Turkish Airlines’ net zero ambitions.

The airline – Turkey’s national flag carrier – started using sustainable fuel this year, firstly on its Istanbul-Paris route. It has also, sporadically, been using the fuel on its routes to Oslo, Gothenburg, Copenhagen, Stockholm and London.

Turkish Airlines’ chief investment and technology officer Levent Konukçu said: “Reducing its emissions significantly with the inclusion of new generation aircraft to its fleet, operational optimisations and high-level fuel saving applications, Turkish Airlines will continue its support and investment to sustainable aviation fuels.”

Christian Scherer, Airbus International head and chief commercial officer, said: “Airbus is fully committed to developing a sustainable aviation industry, across the value chain, that will reduce the environmental impact of flying. The Declaration supports exactly that and today, Turkish Airlines has responded to the call to join this initiative, signing up to work with all the stakeholders in our journey towards zero emission aircraft. I am proud that Türkiye is demonstrating their commitment in this endeavour.”