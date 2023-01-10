Turkish Airlines Sees Passenger Revenues Soar

Turkish Airlines – the world’s largest airline as measured by route network and connectivity – has reported a 6% increase in passenger revenue for 2022, with flight capacity increasing by 7.5% during the year.

In total, Turkish carried just under 72 million passengers across its route network during 2022. However, the airline still lags its pre-pandemic levels, with passenger numbers down 3% on 2019 levels.

That is largely down to some big markets – most notably Asia-Pacific – not yet returning to pre-Covid levels of travel demand.

Conversely, Turkish Airlines saw strong recovery in North America and Latin America. The airline is hoping to attract around 2 million American tourists to Turkey, mainly linked to the country’s huge medical tourism market.