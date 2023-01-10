SEARCH
HomeNewsTurkish Airlines Sees Passenger Revenues Soar
News

Turkish Airlines Sees Passenger Revenues Soar

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
1

Turkish Airlines – the world’s largest airline as measured by route network and connectivity – has reported a 6% increase in passenger revenue for 2022, with flight capacity increasing by 7.5% during the year.

In total, Turkish carried just under 72 million passengers across its route network during 2022. However, the airline still lags its pre-pandemic levels, with passenger numbers down 3% on 2019 levels.

That is largely down to some big markets – most notably Asia-Pacific – not yet returning to pre-Covid levels of travel demand.

Conversely, Turkish Airlines saw strong recovery in North America and Latin America. The airline is hoping to attract around 2 million American tourists to Turkey, mainly linked to the country’s huge medical tourism market.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Tennis Legend Rafa Nadal Launches New Hotel Brand
Next article
The Holiday Show Returns to Limerick This Weekend

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie