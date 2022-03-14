Turkish Airlines Resumes Stopover Service in Istanbul

Turkish Airlines has re-launched its stopover service in Istanbul.

The service was suspended at the beginning of the pandemic but was well received by passengers since its launch in 2017.

As the pandemic effects begin to lift, the flag carrier is resuming the service to elevate the passenger experience to a new level.

Turkish Airlines will provide a one-night stay in a four-star hotel for economy class travellers, while business-class passengers can receive two nights in a five-star hotel.

Turkish Airlines general manager, Bilal Ekşi, stated: “We aim to show the Turkish hospitality and unique wonders of Istanbul to our passengers opting for stopover accommodation service while contributing to tourism in Turkey and increasing the number of transfer passengers of Turkish Airlines.

Over 57, 000 transfer passengers, from 42 countries experienced the stopover service so far.