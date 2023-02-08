Turkish Airlines Bowling Tournament 2023 Launched

Turkish Airlines has announced details of its 2023 Bowling Tournament – the 9th year the event has been held, and the 7th year of the tournament’s Irish edition.

This year’s event will be held only in Dublin and the tournament has grown to involve 66 countries with a total of 130 destinations participating.

The league was created to promote co-operation and communication between travel agencies around the world.

This year’s event takes place on March 15.

Turkish Airlines would like to invite you to enter a team of 3 people from your agency to compete in this year’s event.

The best team from each country will have a chance to represent their country in the Grand Final that will take place in Istanbul.

More details can be found at www.turkishairlinesbowling.com/[email protected]. The tournament will be held at Charlestown Leisureplex on March 15 at 6.30pm.