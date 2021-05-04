News

Turkish Airlines Announces Summer Schedule Ex Dublin

Some good news: Turkish Airlines has announced details of its summer schedule for flights between Dublin and Istanbul. From June 14, there will be 10 flights a week.
SUMMER SCHEDULE STARING FROM THE 14TH OF JUNE
FLIGHT MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN
TK1975 09:45 09:55 09:55 N/A N/A 09:45 09:55
TK1976 11:15 10:55 10:55 N/A N/A 11:15 10:55
TK1977 15:50 15:50 N/A 15:50 15:50 N/A 15:50
TK1978 16:50 16:50 N/A 16:50 16:50 N/A 16:50

 

All times are GMT.

