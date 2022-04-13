Turespaña and Tripadvisor Partner to Support Spanish Tourism





Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, today announces the launch of a new partnership with Turespaña, Spain’s National Tourism Agency, designed to drive international awareness and bookings for its regional destination management organizations (DMOs).

The partnership will enable Turespaña to coordinate international marketing campaigns with regional DMO partners across Spain, maximizing the impact of their advertising budgets and delivering a consistent brand experience for prospective visitors.

Participating regional partners will work with Tripadvisor to develop custom branded destination pages serving up regionally relevant content, promoting the diversity of their destinations, to the millions of international travelers who visit the world’s largest travel guidance platform every month, raising awareness and encouraging users to book experiences and hotels. To provide premium visibility and drive users to destination pages, participating partners will benefit from a range of onsite display media across Tripadvisor’s international points of sale.

Campaigns offer the ability to target travel shoppers from a number of key inbound markets from Western Europe and North America, allowing partners to tailor activity to the most relevant audiences for their destination. The option to display creative assets in English, German, Italian and French gives partners even greater control over how users engage with content.

An innovative funding model offers matched media placement investment from Tripadvisor, Turespaña and each regional partner, enabling destinations to effectively triple their initial advertising spend by participating. Partners will also have access to Tripadvisor’s enhanced data and reporting solutions, helping to track and measure the performance of all campaign activity.