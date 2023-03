TUI has announced the openings of five more of its TUI BLUE family/leisure hotels around European and further afield hotspots in time for this summer.

The new openings will be in Menorca, Cyprus, Mallorca, Egypt and Thailand.

These summer openings form part of the group’s wider expansion plans for the TUI BLUE brand, with new openings also planned for destinations in Asia, the Caribbean and West Africa over the course of the coming two years.