Tui Slashes Cost of Covid Tests

Tui is launching ‘easy and affordable’ Covid-19 testing packages from £20 for a rapid antigen test to £60 for a rapid-turnaround PCR test. Tui’s four packages, created by authorised testing company Chronomics, are designed to mitigate the threat of consumers being turned off the prospect of travel by the current high costs of testing.

Customers will be able to order tests on a new booking hub within an hour of making a holiday booking. All they need to do is input their booking reference, departure date and destination to book a test. The booking hub will be live from Monday, May 10.

The four packages are only available for travel to destinations that are green or amber on the UK government’s soon-to-be-published ‘traffic light’ system for resuming international travel. They are:

  • Green: £20pp, including one pre-departure Lateral Flow Test and one inbound PCR test for day two
  • Green+: £60pp, with one outbound PCR test (including courier cost 7 days a week), one x pre-departure Lateral Flow Test and one x inbound PCR test for day two
  • Amber: £50pp, including one pre-departure Lateral Flow Test and two inbound PCR tests for day two and day eight
  • Amber+: £90pp, with one outbound PCR test (including courier cost 7 days a week), one pre-departure Lateral Flow Test and two inbound PCR tests for day two and day eight

Pre-departure lateral flow tests will also include a certificate verifying the test for return to the UK.

Andrew Flintham, Tui’s managing director for the UK and Ireland, said: “We have always believed that cost-effective testing solutions, as well as maximum flexibility, will make travel a possibility this summer and beyond.

“Our research has shown that customers are looking forward to their much-needed holiday overseas, but affordable and easy testing solutions was imperative to make this a reality.

“The four new exclusive testing packages have been developed with our customers in mind; they’re offered at greatly reduced prices, include certification to travel and will be a simple process from start to finish.”

 

