Tui River Cruises Launches in Germany

Tui River Cruises has launched the first of its three adult-only cruise vessels after an 18-month delay caused by the pandemic.
Tui Maya was officially christened before guests embarked for an overnight sailing along the Rhine.
Chris Hackney, managing director of Cruise Tui UK & I, said: “We are delighted to finally launch Tui River Cruises and had a fitting celebration to get Tui River Cruises sailing in style.
“The team have worked tirelessly to get to this launch, and they’ve done a sensational job.
“The initial feedback we’ve had has been incredible and we’re now all really excited to welcome our first customers this weekend.
“People have been impressed by the elegant design and contemporary feel and surprised by how spacious the ship is.”
The first customer sailing is on Sunday, 15 August, with guests sailing the Moselle Valley itinerary that includes stop in Frankfurt, Koblenz, Trier, Piesport and Oberwesel.
Tui Maya will also operate on the Main, Danube,Rhine and Dutch and Belgium Waterways. It will be joined by Tui Skyla later this year and Tui Isla in 2022.
YouTube
RSS