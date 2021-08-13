Tui River Cruises Launches in Germany

Tui River Cruises has launched the first of its three adult-only cruise vessels after an 18-month delay caused by the pandemic.

Tui Maya was officially christened before guests embarked for an overnight sailing along the Rhine.

Chris Hackney, managing director of Cruise Tui UK & I, said: “We are delighted to finally launch Tui River Cruises and had a fitting celebration to get Tui River Cruises sailing in style.