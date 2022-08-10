TUI Reports €75m Hit in Third-Quarter

Tour operator TUI has revealed a €75m hit in its third quarter. The company has cited the recent travel chaos across airports which caused lengthy delays and cancellations, as the reason for this result.

The company said its customers were affected by about 200 cancelled flights in May and June.

It comes after Heathrow and Gatwick instructed airlines to cut their flight schedules following scenes of chaos as staff shortages left them struggling to cope with a sudden surge of passengers.

In a statement to the press, incoming CEO of TUI, Sebastian Ebel said, ”The whole system is still very fragile, and we have days with hardly any disruptions, and we have weeks and days with a lot of disruptions.”

Sebastian Ebel

Mr Ebel takes over from Fritz Joussen as CEO at the end of this month.

He added that Tui Group will “very much” seek compensation from airports where its flights were disrupted.

In better news for the firm, summer holiday bookings are on track to reach near pre-pandemic levels in 2022 and the group still expects to return to significant profits this year.

The German company runs tour operators, travel agencies, airlines, hotels and cruise liners in holiday destinations across the world.