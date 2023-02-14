SEARCH
HomeNewsTUI Records Strong Summer Bookings as Industry Gains Momentum
News

TUI Records Strong Summer Bookings as Industry Gains Momentum

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
10

TUI has announced that it is seeing a positive travel recovery trend for the 2023 summer season as holidaymakers make plans to enjoy their trips abroad following the pandemic.

There had been cautious optimism about an industry bounce-back and that optimism has been proven fruitful with results for airlines such as Ryanair and easyJet showing strong numbers, indicating that consumers are booking and planning holidays in droves.

The company said its first-quarter revenue reached 3.8 billion euros on winter and summer bookings, while its group EBIT loss almost halved to 158.7 million euros from 274 million euros a year earlier.

Upcoming bookings for the 2023 winter and summer seasons hit 8.7 million.

In a statement, TUI Chief Executive Officer Sebastian Ebel said: “Our strategy is clear: quality, cost discipline and market share. New products, additional customers, and as a result, more market share and above-average growth are the basis for future increases in revenue and earnings.”

European consumers are dealing with the highest levels of inflation in a generation, but demand for holidays has proved strong.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous article
Cruise.co.uk Launches Luxury Travel Agency

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie