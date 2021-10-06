News

Tui Launches Investor Cash-Call to Cut Debts as Bookings Bounce Back

Tui Launches Investor Cash-Call to Cut Debts as Bookings Bounce Back

Travel giant Tui has unveiled plans for a 1.1 billion euro (£936 million) cash call to cut debts as it said bookings had bounced back after travel restrictions were lifted.

Read the story here.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Breaking: Ryanair Launches New Flight to Venice from Cork Airport

Leona KennyOctober 6, 2021
Read More

WestJet Launching New Service Between Toronto and Dublin

Leona KennyOctober 6, 2021
Read More

British Airways Set to Operate Biggest Schedule Since March 2020

Leona KennyOctober 6, 2021
Read More

The Heart of Portugal: Lapa dos Dinheiros

Ava FarrellyOctober 6, 2021
Read More

United Delays Boston Route but Commits to Restoring Ireland & UK Routes

Fionn DavenportOctober 6, 2021
Read More

Emirates Launches Special Offer for Indian Ocean Flights

Leona KennyOctober 6, 2021
Read More

MSC to Allow Independent Shore Excursions for Vaccinated Passengers

Fionn DavenportOctober 6, 2021
Read More

Belfast City Airport Is Recruiting For Over 40 Positions

Leona KennyOctober 6, 2021
Read More

Passengers Still Frustrated with Travel Restrictions, Says IATA Survey

Leona KennyOctober 6, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn