TUI is now Offering Instant Tee-Off Times on its Golfing Holidays

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
TUI is now offering booking tee-off times instantaneously for clients on its package golfing holidays.

The online booking facility of GreenFee365 has been incorporated into the golfing holidays section of its website.

“We know from research and experience that golfers want to know the date and time they will be playing,” said TUI UK & Ireland Commercial & Business Development Director Richard Sofer.

“If they’ve booked a golf holiday it’s a key part of their whole experience.

“It’s always important to us that we make the whole holiday process as easy and seamless as possible and our partnership with Greenfee365 means booking tee-off times before or during your holiday is no longer a pain point, they can simply relax knowing it’s been taken care of.” 

Golf fanatics taking TUI holidays can access TUI Golf Holidays & Golfing Breaks | TUI.co.uk and instantly book with over 850 golf courses throughout Europe.    

Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
