TUI is now Offering Instant Tee-Off Times on its Golfing Holidays

TUI is now offering booking tee-off times instantaneously for clients on its package golfing holidays.

The online booking facility of GreenFee365 has been incorporated into the golfing holidays section of its website.

“We know from research and experience that golfers want to know the date and time they will be playing,” said TUI UK & Ireland Commercial & Business Development Director Richard Sofer.

“If they’ve booked a golf holiday it’s a key part of their whole experience.

“It’s always important to us that we make the whole holiday process as easy and seamless as possible and our partnership with Greenfee365 means booking tee-off times before or during your holiday is no longer a pain point, they can simply relax knowing it’s been taken care of.”

Golf fanatics taking TUI holidays can access TUI Golf Holidays & Golfing Breaks | TUI.co.uk and instantly book with over 850 golf courses throughout Europe.