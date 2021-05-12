News

Tui Group Looks to Strong Summer Amid Mounting Losses

Tui Group Looks to Strong Summer Amid Mounting Losses

Tui Group is hoping for a strong European summer as it looks to mitigate mounting losses due to Covid-19.

The company reported an adjusted loss of €1.3 billion for the first six months of 2021, which was 74 per cent more than the same period in 2020, when it reported losses of €795 million. Tui said the latest losses are “better than expected.”

Summer 2021 bookings “remain at a high level” according to the travel giant, which has reported the doubling of weekly bookings since March as restrictions lift and consumer confidence returns.

At 2.6 million they remain down by 69 per cent compared to the same point in 2019, but average prices are up by 22 per cent as more holidaymakers look to book all-inclusive packages.

Sumer Prospects

Sales in the first half of the year amount to €716 million. Fritz Joussen, TUI Group chief executive, said: “The prospects for early summer 2021 make me optimistic for tourism and for TUI.

“They are significantly better than in the first pandemic year, 2020.

“Scientists and doctors know the virus, there are vaccines from several manufacturers, the vaccination campaigns are working everywhere in Europe and rapid tests are now available everywhere.”

The company has stabilised its cash burn over the first half of 2021 to roughly €300 million a month, leaving it with €1.7 billion in reserve, as of 7 May.

Tui says it has managed to limit the deficit through “strict cost discipline,” which includes a continued focus on its digital offering, with online bookings increasing by 56 per cent in 2021.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

‘Thousands Will Fly from Belfast Next Month,’ Irish Travel Agents Warn

Fionn DavenportMay 12, 2021
Read More

Varadkar: Travel Restrictions Between Ireland and Britain Should be Lifted During Summer

Fionn DavenportMay 12, 2021
Read More

Live in the Canary Islands Free for Six Months!

Fionn DavenportMay 12, 2021
Read More

PATA Welcomes New Members & A New Partner

Fionn DavenportMay 12, 2021
Read More

Etihad Airways Introduces ‘Verified to Fly’ Travel Document

Fionn DavenportMay 12, 2021
Read More

Greek Tourism & Aegean Join Forces to Promote ‘Sunshine Discount’

Fionn DavenportMay 12, 2021
Read More

Travel Tip Tuesday: Cathal Teague from Trailfinders

Allie SheehanMay 11, 2021
Read More

What Will Dublin Airport be Like Next Time You Travel Through It?

Fionn DavenportMay 11, 2021
Read More

Congratulations Mamma Fairy; You’re Going to Dublin Zoo as a Competition Winner!

Fionn DavenportMay 11, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn