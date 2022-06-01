SEARCH
TUI Confirms List of Cancelled Manchester Flights

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
TUI has cancelled over 40 flights a week throughout June, including destinations such as, Spain, Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria.

It has not published the list of confirmed flights online but it says all the 34,000 customers affected have been told.

According to The Guardian, TUI have announced it was axing six flights a day at the hub from 31 May until 30 June, adding to the chaos facing passengers at airports across the England this week and customers are faced with long queue, check-in and security times.

The UK transport minister, Andrew Stephenson, told Sky News on Tuesday the travel industry should have been better prepared for this surge, adding that the disruption to people’s lives and plans was causing ”distress”.

In a statement, Tui said: “We would like to apologise to our customers who have experienced flight delays and cancellations in recent days.”

