TUI BLUE and Davina McCall Debunk Negative Stereotypes Around Wellness Breaks

TUI BLUE, TUI’s premium hotel brand, has drafted in television celebrity Davina McCall to debunk negativity surrounding wellness holidays.

Nearly two-thirds – or 65% – of Irish respondents to a TUI survey said they have felt worse after trying a wellness trend.

Davina visited TUI BLUE’s Grand Azur resort in Turkey to road-test its new wellness menu.

Launching as part of the ‘Find Your Happy’ campaign, TUI BLUE is encouraging people to challenge stereotypical attitudes to wellness in favour of an individual approach.

The Wellness Menu is packed with a variety of activities and experiences, from authentic cooking classes to yoga, exploring local culture to aqua-fun, and will help guests design their perfect personalised holiday matched to their individual needs.

In addition, wellness concierges – called BLUE Guides – will be on hand to help curate ideal itineraries, giving expert insights and tips from the most indulgent foods to the best sunbathing spots.

Wellness advocate, Davina McCall recently visited the TUI BLUE Grand Azur in Marmaris, Turkey, to road test the new menu and design her own personal holiday experience, revealing what real wellness means to her and how she likes to ‘find her happy’ through a mix of new and challenging activities, and pure relaxation.

Before taking to the crystal-clear waters for paddle boarding, the fitness enthusiast took part in TUI BLUE’s own fitness class, FlowTheBeat. Combining power yoga moves with uplifting music, it’s no surprise the class was top of the list for Davina.

Getting to grips with local flavours, Davina satisfied her inner foodie with a TUI BLUE cooking class. Learning how to cook like a local, Davina prepared authentic Turkish mezze in a class led by the General Manager and resort’s Executive Chef, enabling her to transport authentic cuisines back home and integrate them into her everyday lifestyle.

“When I go on holiday, I always like to try something new and challenging, as well as taking the time to unwind. That’s what I love about TUI BLUE’s new Wellness Menu – it makes it so simple to tailor your holiday to exactly what you need for your own wellness,” Davina said.

“When it comes to my own wellness, I know that what works best for me might not work for everyone else, and it’s also something extremely personal that will change as you get older or your lifestyle changes. Finding what works for your own wellbeing shouldn’t be dictated by the latest trends on social media or stereotypical wellness tropes – find what makes you happy, and trust what feels good for your own mind and body,” she said.