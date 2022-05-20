SEARCH
TUI Announce Packages to Cancun in Time for Post-Leaving Cert Holidays.

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
As announced here on the ITTN website last week, TUI have commenced non-stop flights from Dublin to Cancun on their Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Now they have revealed some of their best deals in time for students who want to take a holiday of a life-time and go a bit further afield than a European destination post leaving cert or college exams.

  • 05-Jun-23, Dublin to Mexico, Riu Lupita, 3*, Playacar, AI, 14 nights from €1,799pps
  • 10-Jul-23, Dublin to Mexico, Hotel Bluebay Grand Esmeralda, 4*, Playa del Carmen, AI, 14 nights from €2,249.

Cancun, which is on the coast of the Yucatán peninsula, is one of Mexico’s leading tourist destinations and the gateway to the resorts in Riviera Maya to the south. Picture perfect beaches, ancient sites and a choice of resorts are just some of the reasons Irish holidaymakers rate Mexico’s Caribbean Coast for a long-haul getaway. 

Along the Yucatan Peninsula, purpose-built resorts edge tropical beaches while jungle tours and water sport opportunities are easy to come by.  On top of all that, holidaymakers can also explore Mayan ruins, taste Mexican food and wine and watch cultural shows where dancers perform in brightly coloured body paint.

Book online or visit a local TUI agent.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
As a freelance writer and editor, Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
