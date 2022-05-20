TUI Announce Packages to Cancun in Time for Post-Leaving Cert Holidays.

As announced here on the ITTN website last week, TUI have commenced non-stop flights from Dublin to Cancun on their Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Now they have revealed some of their best deals in time for students who want to take a holiday of a life-time and go a bit further afield than a European destination post leaving cert or college exams.

05-Jun-23, Dublin to Mexico, Riu Lupita, 3*, Playacar, AI, 14 nights from €1,799pps

10-Jul-23, Dublin to Mexico, Hotel Bluebay Grand Esmeralda, 4*, Playa del Carmen, AI, 14 nights from €2,249.

Cancun, which is on the coast of the Yucatán peninsula, is one of Mexico’s leading tourist destinations and the gateway to the resorts in Riviera Maya to the south. Picture perfect beaches, ancient sites and a choice of resorts are just some of the reasons Irish holidaymakers rate Mexico’s Caribbean Coast for a long-haul getaway.

Along the Yucatan Peninsula, purpose-built resorts edge tropical beaches while jungle tours and water sport opportunities are easy to come by. On top of all that, holidaymakers can also explore Mayan ruins, taste Mexican food and wine and watch cultural shows where dancers perform in brightly coloured body paint.

Book online or visit a local TUI agent.