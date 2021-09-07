Tuesday Travel Tips: Malta with Sharon Jordan of ITTN & Roisin Carbery of Tropical Sky

This week’s Tuesday Travel Tips comes from a double-act who recently travelled to beautiful Malta for a little R&R. ITTN’s Sharon Jordan and Roisin Carbery of Tropical Sky explored this gorgeous island and have a few handy tips to make the most of a visit. Be Prepared at the Airport Malta only allows fully vaccinated people to enter. You will need your Digital Covid Cert and Passenger Locator Form. Make sure to bring an electric and printed copy, in case your phone dies or you lose one copy. I made the mistake of just having an electric version and my phone battery was dead. It wasn’t that big of a deal but it did delay us!

Exploring Malta

Hop on an open-top bus to discover the whole island. The island is small at 27km long by 14.7km wide so this is a great way to get your bearings. After that, get stuck into Maltese adventures by booking a self-guided tour around. The Rolling Geeks tour is an electric buggy ride around the Three Cities of Malta, including Senglea, Vittoriosa, and Cospicua. It brings laughter and history together and is such a great experience. Where to Eat

Malta is full of some of the most incredible restaurants. They fill up pretty fast so make sure to book in advance but make sure to book, especially at the weekends. We were lucky in that we could eat at any time so we managed to get bookings. If you want the 8 pm dining time – I’d recommend booking in advance.

Some restaurants we would recommend are: Sushi – Aki Restaurant Valletta. www.akimalta.com

Acqua Restaurant, Portomaso Marina https://acquamalta.com/

Boat ride

Enjoy a boat tour on one of the traditional boats, Dghaska. It’s almost like a bigger version of the famous gondolas you might see in Venice. You can also run your hads right through the water as you cruise along.

Game of Thrones

The inland areas of Medina and Gozo were the stage for the first season of Game of Thrones so it’s a must-visit for any fan. Malta is like a giant movie set and will fill you with excitement at every corner. After all, Malta was the original King’s Landing, the capital of the Seven Kingdoms.

Transport

It seems like everyone in Malta owns a car and parking can be tricky. It’s best to use the local bus or take a taxi to explore your way around. You can also download the Bolt app (similar to Free now) for easy and quick access to transport. You drive on the left side of the road in Malta.

