Tuesday Travel Tip: Michael English, Head of Business Development EMEA, Celebrity Cruises

This week’s #TravelTipTuesday comes from a real industry insider. Our own Allie Sheehan is currently swanning (sorry, I mean sailing for work) around the Greek Islands aboard the fabulous Celebrity Apex, and she ran into Michael English, Head of Business Development EMEA at Celebrity Cruises.

He was kind enough to record his excellent tips on how to make the absolute most of a Celebrity cruise. Watch the video, but here are the tips below:

  1. Sell down! Start at the suite level and work your way down to suit your budget (an excellent tip: in 30 years of travel writing I’ve always worked the other way up, often to my detriment!)
  2. There are four restaurants to choose from in select dining (a fine reminder: it’s not just about the excellent buffet)
  3. Outdoor dining is the best – Rooftop Grill (of course it is! Dining al fresco with a view of the sea? There’s nothing nicer!)
  4. There are three shows on board and make sure to visit the club for the incredible caravan show (next time I’m on, I will)
  5. The app is great for checking in and everything on board (an indispensable tool when cruising!)

 

 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

