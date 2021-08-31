Tuesday Travel Tip: Jeanette Taylor of Blue Insurance

Jeanette Taylor from Blue Insurance recently visited Spain and this week she is giving us her top tips for avoiding delays and reducing travel anxiety.
- Make sure you have a valid passport, your EU Digital Covid Cert and your locator form. I would advise to back these up in paper form in case your phone dies. The locator form is checked at check-in so keep these forms handy so you don’t have to root around.
- Remember to have TRAVEL INSURANCE before going anywhere. If you need more information on travel insurance, contact me!
- Arrive at the airport 2.5 hours before flight to allow for possible delays at security as the airport staff ramp back up to deal with the increased passenger numbers.
- Bring your own snacks and drinks, remember liquids under 100mil can only be brought through security
- Make sure to have plenty of masks, especially as you need to wear them on the airplane.
- Try travel with hand luggage where possible, which makes your exit quicker on the other side.
- If you require a negative test to travel, book your test with enough time. Ensure that your mobile can receive emails abroad for the result certificate and keep your phone charged (a portable charger is always handy)
- Remember to relax & enjoy your holiday.
