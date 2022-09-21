TTR’s Autumn Roadshows Kicked Off in Kilkenny Last Night

The first of TTR’s Autumn Roadshows kicked off in Kilkenny on Tuesday 20 September, with an early networking session at 4.30 pm which saw agents from as far afield as Dublin making the trek down the M9, to meet with 24 suppliers.

Agents from Kilkenny, Carlow and surrounding areas arrived shortly before 6 pm for a hearty buffet dinner, before jumping into the quick 10-minute networking sessions,

Representatives from Malta, Barbados, Nova Scotia, Seychelles, Central Florida, Croatia, Daytona Beach, Madeira, Normandy and Cyprus brought their fabulous destinations to life, while hotel groups such as Iberostar, Seaside Collection, Sentido, Vila Gale, AMR Collection, MGM and Sani/ Ikos Group wowed everyone with their luxurious properties and talk of FAM trips!

Agents also had the chance to learn about new routes and aircraft from some of Ireland’s favourite airlines such as Virgin Atlantic, TAP and Air Transat as well as hear from Cork Airport about their future plans and new routes. PR and Presentation company MADE, engaged agents with talk of the amazing theatre shows and must-see experiences that their customers can book in London and New York and PortAventura World got hearts racing with news of the latest rollercoasters and spooky Halloween nights at the park!

The roadshow heads for Waterford tonight (Wednesday 21 Sep), followed by Limerick (Thursday 22 Sep) and agents can look forward to two busy nights of networking and lots of learning, not to mention some amazing prizes so don’t forget your business cards!