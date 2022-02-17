SEARCH
TTR Roadshows are back for Spring 2022

By Leona Kenny
The TTR Road Show is back for spring 2022.

Next week, the roadshow comes to Belfast, Galway and Cork.

Tuesday 22nd February:  Hilton Hotel, Belfast

Wednesday 23rd February: The Galmont Hotel, Galway

Thursday 24th February:  The Metropole Hotel, Cork.

Register today to make sure you don’t miss this!

Register by emailing Annette McCann, at [email protected]. All are welcome.

Established in 2013, the TTR Travel Industry Road Show is the longest-running and most established roadshow in the Irish travel industry.

