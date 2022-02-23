TTR Roadshow at the Hilton in Belfast

TTR holds roadshows this week with Belfast last night, Galway today and Cork tomorrow.
The first of the three TTR Roadshows were held in the Hilton Belfast last night. 15 suppliers networked with over 40 travel agents from across Northern Ireland including Belfast, Lurgan, Limavady, Newry, Enniskillen, and Ballymena. Agencies attending included Terra Travel, Travel Solutions, American Holidays, TUI and Oasis Travel.
Suppliers featuring on the TTR Roadshow include:
- Portaventura
- Iberostar Hotels
- Malta Tourist Board
- Switzerland and Interlaken Tourism
- TAP Air Portugal
- Portugal Tourism
- Tenerife Tourism
- Croatia Tourist Board
- Cotentin Normandy
- Tourism Seychelles
- Salou, Costa Daurada
- Virgin Atlantic
- Madeira Tourist Board
- AAT Kings
- Barbados Tourism
- Made (London & Broadway Theatres)
- Westjet
- Sani Resort
- Ikos Resorts