SEARCH
HomeNewsTTR Roadshow at the Hilton in Belfast
News

TTR Roadshow at the Hilton in Belfast

By Shane Cullen
0
12

TTR holds roadshows this week with Belfast last night, Galway today and Cork tomorrow.  

The first of the three TTR Roadshows were held in the Hilton Belfast last night. 15 suppliers networked with over 40 travel agents from across Northern Ireland including Belfast, Lurgan, Limavady, Newry, Enniskillen, and Ballymena.  Agencies attending included Terra Travel, Travel Solutions, American Holidays, TUI and Oasis Travel.

Suppliers featuring on the TTR Roadshow include: 

  • Portaventura
  • Iberostar Hotels
  • Malta Tourist Board
  • Switzerland and Interlaken Tourism
  • TAP Air Portugal
  • Portugal Tourism
  • Tenerife Tourism
  • Croatia Tourist Board
  • Cotentin Normandy
  • Tourism Seychelles
  • Salou, Costa Daurada
  • Virgin Atlantic
  • Madeira Tourist Board
  • AAT Kings
  • Barbados Tourism
  • Made (London & Broadway Theatres)
  • Westjet
  • Sani Resort
  • Ikos Resorts

Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
Previous articleMad About Madeira
Next articleSupplier of the Week: Oceania Cruises

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo
@ittn.ie
1,427 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie