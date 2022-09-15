TTR Autumn Roadshow – Coming to a City Near You

Travel Trade Representation (TTR) is hitting the road next week when it launches its Travel Industry Roadshow 2022.

Kilkenny: Tuesday 20 September – The Kilkenny Ormonde

Waterford: Wednesday 21 September – Dooley’s Hotel

Limerick: Thursday 22 September – Limerick Strand Hotel

The TTR team said: “Key suppliers will be on the road and travelling with us for the chance to meet with agents in Kilkenny, Waterford and Limerick this September.”

Pre-register by contacting: [email protected]

Agents can choose between 2 speed networking sessions:

4.30pm – 6.00pm: 1st Session (Mini)

6.00pm – 6.30pm: Drinks & buffet dinner (for both session attendees)

6:30pm – 8:30pm: 2nd Session (Main)

As always, there will be an amazing selection of prizes on offer!

This event is open to all agency staff.

Secure your place today at the TTR Travel Industry Autumn Road Show 2022.RSVP to [email protected]

Why attend?

With multiple suppliers all presenting in one location on the same day, these events offer a once-off opportunity for travel agents and tour operators alike to learn about the latest products, hear about all the agent incentives and ask questions of a number of suppliers who do not get to represent themselves in the Irish market regularly.

Pre-registration is required.

TTR Travel Industry Roadshow!

Got questions about the event? Email [email protected]

www.traveltraderepresentation.com