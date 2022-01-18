TTR account manager Leila Mccabe to leave travel industry

Leila McCabe, account manager with Travel Trade Representation is leaving the travel industry.

An industry favourite, she has worked in Panorama Holidays, TUI and most recently TTR.

After 25+ years Leila has decided it is time for a change. Leila would like to thank everyone in the travel industry for the many wonderful years of fun, friendship and travel. She wishes everyone in the trade continued success, health and happiness.

Michael Collins, MD of TTR/TravelMedia.ie, would like to thank her for all her hard work over the years.

All in the industry will miss Leila.

Everyone at ITTN wishes Leila the best as she continues on her journey!