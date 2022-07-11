SEARCH
TTM is Named as UK Rep for Greater Boston Convention

By Emer Roche
Travel & Tourism Marketing has announced its appointment as the UK Representative Office for the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau (GBCVB) as of the 1st of July 2022.

The company will look after all aspects of the UK travel trade and media and consumer marketing activity.

Martha Sheridan, President and CEO commented “As the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau expands our efforts to promote Boston and Cambridge on the global stage, we are thrilled to partner with TTM as our official UK representatives.  With their breadth of experience and intimate knowledge of this lucrative market they will become an important extension of our team.”

“We have been working with the dynamic team at the Greater Boston CVB over the last 18 months, as they wanted to ensure a constant presence and voice in the market, preparing their plan for post-pandemic recovery.  Our goal is to ramp up activity to support our partners and ensure strong growth consolidated with clear messaging that Boston is a premium destination in the USA. We are delighted to be working with Greater Boston CVB year-round to support the increased growth in direct flights from the UK to Boston, Massachusetts; the gateway to New England.” said Jody Hanson, Trade and Marketing Director.

