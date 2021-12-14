TTG Awards shortlist revealed

The shortlist for the prestigious TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies 2022 has been revealed, with some familiar and some new names in the mix in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland categories.

Last year’s Ireland winner, Atlantic Travel, is nominated again, while in Northern Ireland, Oasis Travel’s Bangor and Lisburn branches both made the shortlist. Oasis Travel Belfast was last year’s winner.

TOP TRAVEL AGENCY – REPUBLIC OF IRELAND

Atlantic Travel, Letterkenny

Barter’s Travelnet, Cork

Cassidy Travel, Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, Dublin

John Galligan Travel, Dublin

The Travel Broker, Dublin

TOP TRAVEL AGENCY – NORTHERN IRELAND

Barrhead Travel, Belfast

Clubworld Travel, Lurgan

Downe Travel, Downpatrick

Oasis Travel, Bangor

Oasis Travel, Lisburn

Specialist Categories

Nominations are also open for four specialist categories, which will recognise some of retail’s most special individuals.

New for 2022 is the Visit Florida Ray of Sunshine Award, which recognises team members who are not in a customer-facing role, but whose energy, passion and positivity light up the day and play an important part in a travel agency’s team spirit and success.

The Avis ‘We Try Harder’ Customer Service Award will recognise an individual agent who has gone to extraordinary lengths for one particular client in the last year.

Nominate by 28 January at ttgtop50.com, and ensure the booking/circumstances relate to the period 1 January, 2021-31 December, 2021. A judging panel will decide a shortlist and the winner. Five shortlisted individuals will be invited to attend the Top 50 ceremony on 24 March.

The Community Hero Award is open to individual agents, as well as to agencies/agency teams, who have worked hard in the last 12 months to give back to the local community either in the UK or in overseas destinations to which we travel. That might include raising money, volunteering, successful partnerships, and giving opportunities to those that need them most.

The Contribution to Travel Award will recognise a unique individual who has made a stand-out contribution to the retail sector in the UK and Irish travel markets, and particularly over the last year when the sector has been challenged in so many ways. Previous recipients have included Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel Group and Cherie Richards, now chief of staff at Not Just Travel.

Nominations can be made online at ttgtop50.com.

All winners will be announced on Thursday, 24 March 2022 at the Vox in Birmingham.

Good luck to all the nominees!