TTC Unifies its Tour Brands’ Loyalty Programmes for Travel Agents

The Travel Corporation (TTC) has announced the unification of its Tour Brands’ loyalty programmes.

Trafalgar, Insight Vacations, Luxury Gold and Costsaver have now aligned under one rewards programme – Global Tour Rewards.

This unification merges all current loyalty programmes into one place, giving agents a highly marketable angle to re-engage past guests, cross-sell brands within the portfolio and encourage clients to travel again.

Plus, it provides a more tangible benefit offer to sell to new prospects: tour with TTC and become a member of the Global Tour Rewards programme, providing a lifetime of travel experiences, plus benefits across over 1000 tours built for every taste, place and pace, ranging from luxury to budget travel and everything in between.

The benefits of Global Tour Rewards are as follows: members-only pricing with a 5% discount on guided tours, exclusive first-release access to new trips and offers, access to members-only events, and special recognition from Travel Directors on their next trip.

TTC note that benefits are valid across every TTC Tour Brand, opening members up to a whole new world of touring styles and expressions.“When we created TTC Tour Brands, our mission was to provide a comprehensive range of touring options for every type of traveller, whatever their budget, style of travel or personal preference. This new single loyalty benefits programme is another great step towards achieving that mission.” said Kelly Jackson, Managing Director of TTC Tour Brands EMEA. “We are excited to further connect our brands and give people around the world a plethora of unique travel experiences, ranging from the adventurous, to the luxurious, to the idiosyncratic. Our unified loyalty programme provides the perfect opportunity for agents to present the brands together as one connected entity.”

In Tourism, as in any industry, it is easier and more cost-effective to sell to previous customers than new prospects. As of 2022, the Tourism Industry Loyalty Program market was valued at $24 Bn, an approximate 5% share of its parent market (Tourism) and is expected to grow by 9.20% per annum. TTC believes this single loyalty programme will help agents retain, re-engage and market to this integral segment far better than ever before.

For more information agents should reach out a TTC Tour Brands Sales Manager or visit the dedicated agent portal: https://agents.ttc.com