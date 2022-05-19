TSN Roadshow from Galway to Dundalk

The TSN Roadshow started in The Clayton Hotel in Galway on Tuesday with strong attendance from local travel agents who were rewarded with an abundance of prizes, and topical presentations.

Craig Donnolly (Accident & General) shared “We had our first roadshow in Galway on Tuesday – which I’m delighted to say was a great success. A fun and informative night were had by all – there were prizes galore and some extremely interesting presentations, particularly from the new suppliers such as Ponant.

There were also fun and games on the night, from Bruce Forsyth’s Play Your Cards Right, to a very manic Dash for Cash at the end of the evening.

It was great to see people in real life again”.

All attendees are entered into the TSN Headline Sponsor Sunway Holiday Giveaway with more details to follow on that amazing prize soon. It’s not too late to enter, just attend any of the upcoming roadshow fixtures to be in with an opportunity to win!

There will be presentations, prizes, food and drink, with the following suppliers in attendance:

Headline Sponsor – Sunway

Accident & General

Etihad

Ponant / Paul Gauguin Cruises

StenaLine

Nebo Tours

Stuba

Travel Solutions

Breakaway.ie /Disneyland Paris

Please let Craig at A&G know if you are attending any of the upcoming events: [email protected]



The TSN Roadshow dates are as follows: