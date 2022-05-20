TSN Roadshow Continues to Pick Up Speed!

As ITTN’s Shane Cullen wrote about yesterday, the Travel Suppliers Network Roadshow kicked off in spectacular fashion in Galway on Tuesday evening.

There was strong attendance from local travel agents who were rewarded with an abundance of prizes, and topical presentations.

Craig Donnelly from TSN promises that the next stop in Dundalk on the 9th of June will be equally fun. Doors open at 6pm at The Imperial Hotel.

Prizes include a Dream Holiday from Headline sponsors Sunway, a secret sum of money in a ‘Dash for Cash’ event.