True Traveller Announces New Collaboration with AXA Partners

Travel insurance specialist True Traveller today (13 October) announces a new long-term collaboration with AXA Partners UK & Ireland and AXA Partners Central & Eastern Europe (CEE).

The new relationship confirms AXA Partners as the insurer of True Traveller’s scheme, allowing the company to retain its presence in the UK & Ireland, and through a collaboration with AXA Partners CEE, resume sales to European residents.

Tim Riley, Managing Director of True Traveller, commented: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with AXA Partners.

“As a large, global insurer, it’s a brand name that automatically instils confidence and trust – both of which are key for consumers travelling in a post-pandemic, post-Brexit world.

“This is a strategic move for us as having the backing of a renowned brand is sure to open up opportunities to reach a wider network of customers in the UK & Ireland and across Europe. The AXA Partners team has been incredibly supportive throughout the whole process, and we look forward to developing this strong partnership further.”

Paul Moloney, Sales Director at AXA Partners UK and Ireland commented: “True Traveller and AXA Partners UK & Ireland have the customer at the core of everything we do, and in signing this new long-term partnership agreement, we are extremely pleased to be selected as the trusted provider for another well-known travel insurance brand.

“We have collaborated with our colleagues at AXA Partners CEE to ensure that True Traveller is once again able to provide travel insurance to both UK and European customers, and we look forward to working together in the future to deliver peace of mind through an exceptional customer experience.”