Trip.com Reports Increase in Lunar New Year Travel Bookings

Trip.com has reported a large surge in bookings for travel during the Lunar New Year.

Trip.com has seen a huge increase in searches and bookings since China abolished all quarantine restrictions.

On the Chinese site Ctrip, search interest for outbound flights from mainland China increased by 83% while bookings increased by 59%.

The destinations proving to be most popular include Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand and Australia.

The Lunar New Year travel period is from 21 – 27 January 2023 and Ctrip data shows overseas travel for Lunar New Year surged by 540%.

Data from mid-January showed overall travel bookings to Southeast Asian countries increased by 1026% compared to last year. While airline bookings to Hong Kong increased by 36% month-on-month.