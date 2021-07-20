News

Trio of New Ryanair Flights Take Off from Belfast City Airport

Flights to Ibiza, Valencia, and Milan have taken off this weekend from George Best Belfast City Airport with Ryanair.

The flights, which will connect passengers with popular European sunshine destinations, complete Ryanair’s portfolio of routes from Belfast City Airport, with services to Alicante, Barcelona, Faro, Malaga, and Palma de Mallorca already in operation.

Judith Davis, Operations Manager at Belfast City Airport, commented: “With travel restrictions easing, and the anticipated relaxation of guidelines for vaccinated passengers, we are seeing an increase in demand from holiday makers and those that wish to travel internationally to see family and friends.”

The services will operate up to twice a week across each route, providing passengers with additional choice and flexibility.

Judith continued: “The addition of these destinations to our comprehensive route network for summer 2021 is excellent, and the feedback we have received since welcoming Ryanair back to Belfast City Airport has been extremely positive.”

