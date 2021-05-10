Travalue.ie Ready for some Adventure Travel

Adventure travel specialists Travalue.ie are whetting our appetites for some adventure travel – once we can actually start going places!

Managing Director of Travalue, Martin Skelly says: “Holidays have become so much more than just a week on the beach. Places like Bali, Canaries and the Algarve are some of the most beautiful and diverse regions on the planet. So, whether you want to explore the ancient history of a new destination on foot, or make new friends on action-packed hiking trails, our Adventure trips allow people to explore new places, connect with new cultures and discover new experiences”.

Here’s Travalue.ie’s Top 4 unmissable Adventure Holidays:

Bali Beaches & Boat Ride – 8 Nights from €552 pp

Now’s the time to explore Bali on your terms with this tour that’s affordable for young travellers. Surf on gloriously blue ocean waves in Kuta, stop for the perfect shot at Buddhist temples and lotus ponds in Ubud, and relax with a drink at a beachfront bar (or two!) on Gili Trawangan. With a mix of free time, cultural highlights, and savoury must-tastes, this tour is the surest way to soak in all the magic of Bali, in just nine beautiful days.

The price is based on travelling in February 2022, includes 8 night accommodation on a B&B basis. All transport between destinations and to/from included activities.

*Flights and airport transfers and optional tours / nights are extra.

Corfu Trail Hiking Highlight – 6 Nights from €899 pp

On this seven-day adventure almost anyone can hike the best parts of the Corfu Trail. A series of day hikes from Corfu town lets you explore the many different landscapes to be found — from the coastal to the mountainous. You’ll also trek through a traditional Greek village and visit a local cheese maker, so bring your hiking boots as well as your appetite.

The price is based on 2022 departures and includes guided hikes from Stavros to Pelekas Village, Giannades to Lakones Village, Angelokastro to Afionas Village, and Spartilas to the Northeast Coast and the visit to the local cheese maker.

Price includes 6 night hotel accommodation on a B&B basis.

*Flights are not included in the price, but can be arranged.

Hiking the Canary Islands – 6 Nights from €999 pp

Like to work up a sweat while you explore the world? This tour of the Canary Islands is a gold mine. Brush through the leafy forests of Anaga, explore Tenerife Island, hike through the Barranca Canyon and Las Cañadas del Teide, and then kick back for boat rides, wine tasting, and beach time. (You’ll have earned it.) Accommodation includes breakfast and lunch.

*Price based on September Departure and flights are not included, but can be arranged.

Tavira – the Venice of Algarve – 7 Nights from €639 pp

Walking in Tavira: The Venice of Algarve is a Self-guided Walking Tour based in Tavira, in the East Algarve.

Specially designed to explore the Algarve’s countryside and the natural wonders of the Ria Formosa Natural Park, this walking tour is a treat for those who love nature coastal hikes full of wildlife, but also inland walks in overlooked parts of the Algarve, peaceful and rich in traditions.

This adventure escape is based on 2 sharing staying 7 nights in the 4* Maria Nova Hotel in Tavira on a B&B basis, all transfers and walking maps included.

*Flights are not included, but can be arranged.