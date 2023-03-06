Travelsoft Buys Spanish B2B Booking Engine Provider Travel Compositor

French company Travelsoft has bought Travel Compositor, the leading Spanish B2B booking engine provider to travel companies.

Travel Compositor – which employs 90 people – acts as a travel organiser for B2B customers, but also provides omni-channel travel management and booking systems. These allow travel companies to sell third party travel services.

The company generates €1bn in bookings and nearly €12m in revenues every year.

Travelsoft founder and chief executive Christian Sabbagh said: “The need for booking platforms is growing and we see many opportunities for consolidation, so watch out for more acquisitions as we build the world’s leading travel SaaS.”

Travelsoft has been on a strong acquisition drive, of late – also buying German travel agents’ booking system provider Traffics and French company Orchestra. All of its subsidiaries, including Travel Compositors, will remain independent brands.