Travelport & Qatar Airways’ New Agreement for Content

Travelport, and Qatar Airways today announced a comprehensive new long-term distribution agreement which will underpin the airline’s omni-channel, advanced retailing strategy. The expanded agreement will include, for the first time, NDC content and advanced travel merchandising solutions – delivered via the next-generation Travelport+ platform.

In addition to extending a longstanding distribution agreement that delivers Qatar Airways content to Travelport-connected travel agencies globally, the agreement will also see Travelport distributing Qatar Airways’ NDC content. By enabling agencies to shop and book dynamic and personalized offers, this will enable the airline to offer differentiated value propositions closely tailored to micro customer segments.

The contract now also includes the use of Travelport’s Rich Content and Branding solution. The technology provides travel agents with graphically rich images and descriptions on fares and ancillaries, equipping them to deliver an equally compelling brand experience, no matter the channel.

“We’re excited about the next chapter with Travelport supporting our growth ambitions,” said Thierry Antinori, Chief Commercial Officer at Qatar Airways. “As we look forward to the recovery in travel, we do not want to add additional obstacles such as surcharges, restrictions or inefficient technical solutions, as we deploy new NDC-based product offerings. Our aim is to provide a consistent shopping experience through all channels, to meet the expectations of our customers and promote the success of our travel trade partners.”

“As the world returns to travel, this is an opportune time to expand our decades-long relationship with Qatar Airways,” said Jason Clarke, Chief Commercial Officer, Travel Partners at Travelport. “We share a vision of modern digital travel retailing, and believe that this combination of NDC content, cutting-edge merchandising technology, and advanced data intelligence – all made possible by our game-changing Travelport+ platform – will enable the agency sales channel to offer travelers the five-star service Qatar Airways is known for.”